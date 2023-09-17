A police officer has been injured while trying to make arrests during disturbances at a funfair in East Sussex.

Officers were called to King George Field in Mayfield on Saturday night, 16 Sept, following concerns from a private security firm who were responsible for safety at the event.

In total, nine people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assaulting an emergency worker, public order offences and failing to comply with a dispersal order.

One officer sustained facial injuries after being attacked by a group of people.

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “We attended the event in King George Field following a request for help from the private security firm who were responsible for safety at the event.

"As officers sought to make an arrest, they were attacked by a group of young people and had to deploy incapacitant spray to try to defend themselves.

"One of our officers sustained a serious cut to the face and they are receiving hospital treatment.

“We have imposed a dispersal zone in the area aimed at preventing groups from gathering and committing offences and will be enforcing that as necessary.

"Anyone attending the fair for reasons other than enjoying themselves can expect a robust policing response.”