An 18 year old woman has been killed and three teenagers injured, one seriously, after their car crashed off a road in Dorset.

Police were called to Hurn Road between Ringwood and Matchams at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 17.

The vehicle involved, a blue BMW 1 Series, had left the carriageway and sustained extensive damage.

The crash happened on Hurn Road which runs parallel to the A338 Credit: Google Images

Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

The three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital, one is believed to have sustained serious injuries and the other two are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Two men and a woman, all aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Road closures were put in place as the emergency services responded and for an examination of the collision scene.

Sergeant Mile Gatfield, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young woman who sadly died, and officers are supporting her family.

“We are conducting a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident, or the manner of driving of the vehicle involved prior to it.

“I would also urge anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage to please contact us.