Yellow weather warning as south hit by torrential rain

Drivers negotiate surface water on Tuckton Road in Bournemouth

A yellow weather warning is in place across the south of England due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The warning by the Met Office lasts from 1pm today to 6am tomorrow and covers all of the South Coast.

It says there is a "small chance of disruption from severe thunderstorms" with a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

National Highways has reported disruption on the M3 between Junctions 10 and 12 because of flooding.

The warning covers the whole of the South Coast, as well as London, South Wales, East Anglia and parts of the North.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: "The heaviest and most persistent rain will be on Sunday, bringing a risk of some potential flooding in homes and businesses."

She urged drivers to think about their stopping distances if they need to travel on a motorway and to look at the Met Office and RAC websites for updates before setting off.

She said the region's weather will "remain unsettled" early next week, bringing "very changeable and autumnal" conditions.

More heavy showers and even further thunderstorms are possible in the region early next week while the band of rain is set to move northwards.