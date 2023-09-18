A 10-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in a Buckinghamshire village.

Emergency services were called to the A40 at Stokenchurch on Friday afternoon to reports of a collision involving a black Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian.

It happened on Wycombe Road near to the junction with The Coppice at 4.15pm.

The pedestrian, a 10-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Harratt, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a boy has sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash-cam, video doorbell or CCTV footage that might assist our investigation to please get in touch or you can send it to us via this site.

“You can also call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230414942.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...