A&E warning ahead of joint strike action by consultants and junior doctors

Patients across the region are being asked to only attend Emergency Departments or call 999 if their condition is life threatening.

Consultants are due to go on strike again tomorrow (Sep 19) from 7am.

Then on Wednesday (Sep 20), they will be joined by junior doctors marking the first time in NHS history their strikes have overlapped.

They will overlap again when they strike on 2, 3, 4 October and they will be joined by radiographers on October 3.

Junior doctors on strike earlier this year Credit: PA

In an open message to the residents of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB) is warning people that NHS health and care providers in the area will be under increased pressure during the strikes.

Patients are being urged to only attend their Emergency Departments or call 999 if their condition is life threatening such as sign of a heart attack, stroke, heavy bleeding, or difficulty breathing.

However, people are being told not to wait if their condition is life or limb threatening, and are advised to come forward as normal if they need urgent medical care.

If it isn't an emergency, people are being asked to use other services such as their nearest Urgent Treatment Centre, community pharmacy for minor ailments or medication queries, or a consultation with their GP.

They can call or visit 111 online if they need urgent help and aren't sure where to go.

Planned appointments and procedures are also likely to be affected.

A spokesperson for the ICB said: "We know how upsetting this will be for people who may have already faced delays to their treatment. We apologise for any disruption you may face.

"If you aren't contacted by us to rearrange, please still attend as some services may continue. If you are concerned about your health or any changes in your condition since you last spoke with us, contact the team who have been caring for you in the way you usually would.

"Our teams are working incredibly hard and they really appreciate the support they continue to receive from the public and our patients during this challenging time. Even with the extra pressure that our staff are under, please be reassured they are working hard to keep people safe.

"Emergency Departments will prioritise patients who are in need of our services for life-saving care so that will likely mean longer waits for conditions that are less critical. Please do consider all the services available to you, the NHS is always here to provide advice and care but anything you can do to plan ahead or keep yourself safe, will really help us."