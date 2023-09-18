Drivers in Berkshire are being warned of delays and disruption following a serious crash on the M4 which has closed one of the carriageways,

The westbound stretch between J14 for Hungerford and J15 for Swindon is shut due to a collision involving two vehicles.Emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are being warned the closure could stay in place until at least 9am while investigations take place.Diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for National Highways South East said " Diverted traffic should follow the hollow square symbol."

More to follow.