The family of a man who died in a road traffic collision in Poole have paid tribute to their loved one after the driver involved was sentenced at court.

Wayne Legg, aged 44 and of Wimborne Road, Poole, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday (15 September) to be sentenced for an offence of causing death by driving without due care in relation to the collision that caused the death of 89-year-old Edward 'Ted' Teggin on Friday 24 June 2022.

He was sentenced to a community order with a requirement to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community. Legg was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

At around 9.50am on the day of the collision, Legg was driving a Vauxhall Zafira along Heckford Road toward the junction with Wimborne Road.

Bournemouth Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Teggin was walking along the pavement on Wimborne Road and when the Zafira stopped at the junction, he proceeded to cross the road in front of the vehicle. At that point, Legg drove forward colliding with the victim.

Mr Teggin was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries he sustained in the collision and died on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

After the sentence hearing, the family of 'Ted' issued the following statement: "The devastation we have felt at losing our beloved dad, grandad and great grandad has at times been too hard to bear.

"He may have reached 89 but he was still living a full life and this was so tragically cut short. We are mourning the loss of a man who worked hard until his retirement and then after losing his wife to cancer he continued to live independently and was always out and about.

"He was so proud of his service in the Royal Navy and kept his loyalty to St Helens Rugby and Everton Football Club despite moving south in the 50s.

"His loss is not just ours, it is felt just as strongly by the numerous friends and acquaintances in Poole town centre who loved having a chat and a laugh during his daily visits. This community unveiled a plaque in his memory on one of the shopping centre benches.

"Everyone mourns the loss of a loved one at some point in their lives but when you lose someone so suddenly and in these circumstances grieving is delayed and constantly interrupted by all the other issues you have to deal with but we are beginning to remember the times that made us laugh and his memory will live on in our hearts."

Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Roads Policing Team, said: "It is clear from our investigation that Wayne Legg failed to make sufficient checks of his surroundings as he pulled off from the junction, which resulted in the collision with Mr Teggin that ultimately had fatal consequences.

"This case is another very sad reminder of the need for motorists to ensure they drive carefully and considerately at all times on our roads."

