Play Brightcove video

Video: X / @Loonpotter

A fox was spotted watching Gillingham FC vs Morecambe FC at Priestfield Stadium on Saturday (16 September).

Pictures on social media show the animal watching over from the away end.

One fan replied to the video saying: "Who are Leicester scouting?".

Gillingham returned to the top of League Two with their 2-1 victory over Morecambe.

George Lapslie fired the hosts in front from close range and the visitors could do nothing to prevent Connor Mahoney giving Gillingham the advantage with a spectacular curling effort sent high into the top corner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...