Watch as lightning strikes two houses in Corfe Mullen, Dorset.

The frightening moment two houses in Dorset were struck by lightning, setting them on fire and leaving them severely damaged has been captured on a doorbell camera.

The properties in Coronation Way in Corfe Mullen caught alight during the storm in the early hours of the morning.

One of the houses can be seen engulfed in flames, with the roof completely destroyed.

Around 30 firefighters from Wimborne, Poole, Hamworthy and Ferndown were called to the scene to tackle the fire.

The roof of the properties was severely damaged in the fire. Credit: ITV Meridian

Fire crews say luckily no-one was injured in the blaze.

Crews remain at the scene on Monday checking for hotspots.

A spokesperson for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to Coronation Way, Corfe Mullen at 12.19am this morning after a lightning strike caused a significant fire in the roof space of two attached properties.

"Six fire crews attended, from Wimborne (x2), Poole (x2), Hamworthy and Ferndown, together with the aerial ladder platform from Westbourne and a support unit from Hamworthy [approx. 30 firefighters in total].

Moments after the lightning stuck the house, flames could be seen coming out the roof. Credit: ITV Meridian

"Twelve breathing apparatus wearers used three hose reel jets and two main jets to bring the fire under control.

"Our stop was at 2.40am and we had left the scene by 5.30am, although a crew will be back this morning for a re-inspection in daylight.

"Thankfully no-one was injured and everyone was out safely when we arrived, but the two affected houses are badly damaged."

