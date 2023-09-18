A pre-inquest review into the deaths of three friends killed in the Reading terror attack three years ago is due to begin today (Monday 18 September).

James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, died after being stabbed in Forbury Gardens in the town centre on 20 June 2020.

Khairi Saadallah went on a minute-long rampage before he threw away the eight-inch knife he used and attempted to flee.

In January 2021, he was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.

James Furlong, from Liverpool, was head of history and government and politics at the Holt School in Wokingham and had a long-term partner.

Dr David Wails was a scientist who lived in Reading.

Joseph Ritchie-Bennett was a US citizen who had lived in the UK for 15 years and worked for a pharmaceutical company in Reading.

At an earlier hearing t he inquest heard that Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah could not be deported as he was facing a trial accused of beating an emergency worker and damaging property prior to the incident, an inquest has heard.

Khairi Saadallah shouted "Allahu akhbar" as he fatally stabbed the friends. He was convicted of their murders and told he would never be released from prison.

A permanent memorial was unveiled for the three men in Forbury Gardens earlier this year.

