A pre-inquest review will take place today into the deaths of two youngsters who drowned in the sea at Bournemouth beach during the May bank holiday weekend.

Sunnah Khan, 12, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, and Joe Abbess, 17, from Southampton, Hampshire, were pulled from the water near the pier on the afternoon of Wednesday 31 May.

The pair had been in the sea with friends when they got into difficulty.

It was confirmed there were reports of a sudden riptide in the sea at the time of the tragedy.

The two youngsters were airlifted to hospital, where they died a short time later.

The pair got into difficulty in the water near the pier at Bournemouth on 31 May. Credit: ITV Meridian

A man in his 40s who was initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter will face no further action, Dorset Police confirmed

The pre-inquest review will outline details of the full inquest, and when the final hearing will be held.

No witnesses will be in attendance today.

The hearing will take place at Dorset Coroner's Court, at the Town Hall in Bournemouth on Monday. (18 September)

