Houses have been left with smashed windows and trees and brick walls were seen toppling over during a reported tornado in West Sussex.

Residents in Littlehampton reported as many as 20 cars were damaged during last night's storm.

Firefighters were called to Cherry Croft just before midnight, where a tree had fallen onto a car and a sky light had been removed by the wind, and rain water was leaking into the property.

Fire crews helped to make the scene safe and gave first aid to one resident with minor injuries.

A window smashed in the reported tornado in Cherry Croft, Littlehampton. Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Last night (17 September) at 11.53pm we responded to multiple incidents at Cherry Croft, Littlehampton.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Littlehampton to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters found that a number of properties and vehicles in the area had been damaged as a result of the storm.

Bricks had toppled over during the strong winds. Credit: ITV Meridian

"This included a tree that had fallen onto a car and a sky light had been removed by the wind, with rain water leaking into the affected property.

"Crews helped to make the scene safe and administered first aid to one resident with minor injuries. West Sussex Highways were also informed of the obstruction on the highway

"Firefighters booked away from the scene at around 12.45am."

