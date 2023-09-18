A man has been convicted after illegally dumping a double mattress outside a house in Buckinghamshire.

On 30 August 2023, Ravinder Singh of Mellow Lane East, Hayes, attended High Wycombe Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to an offence of illegal dumping.

The court heard that a frustrated local resident saw a double mattress dumped outside his house on Old Mill Lane, Denham, Buckinghamshire. When he checked his home CCTV security system, he saw the mattress appeared on the far side of a van that pulled onto the pavement.

Enquiries by Council officers established that Mr Singh was the driver of the offending vehicle. When interviewed under caution at Hayes Police Station, he denied dumping the mattress but couldn’t offer a plausible explanation as to how the mattress got to the spot it was found in.

Singh was fined £1,057. He was also ordered to pay £874.37 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £473, making a total to pay of £2,404.37.

Gareth Williams, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: "We will use any tool available to us to bring offenders to justice as there is simply no excuse for fly-tipping. Thank you to the resident who gave us access to their CCTV footage which showed the incident taking place. This enabled our enforcement officers to track down the culprit and ensure they faced up to their crime."

