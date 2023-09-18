Two 12-week-old kittens have been rescued after being abandoned in a cat carrier in a field in Kent.

The black and white female and black male kittens were discovered on Thursday (14 September) morning, when a walker heard meowing coming from a carrier dumped near Cooling Street in Rochester.

The pair were taken to an RSPCA centre where they have been named Oliver and Pippa. Once they have recovered, they will be re-homed.

The RSPCA is now appealing for information.

RSPCA Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: "This is the latest in a spate of kittens being dumped in the region. It's absolutely heartbreaking, the poor kittens would have been so scared. We're appealing for anyone with information to contact us in confidence on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01152975."

The discovery comes after a 6-month-old cat was found dumped in a tied-up shopping bag in Folkestone.

The charity says it has seen a rise in the number of reports about dumped animals.

In July, 2,031 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA while reports in the first seven months of 2023 are up 11% on the previous year.

Kirsten added: "We often see a peak in cats coming into our care during kitten season - typically between April and September. We find them dumped in country lanes, by roadsides and left in bags and boxes. It's heartbreaking and so cruel.

"The simple solution to preventing unwanted litters is by neutering your cats. We encourage people to register with a vet and explore whether local charities can offer neutering vouchers if cost is an issue. It's so important to prevent unwanted kittens and reduce the immense pressure that animal welfare organisations are under."

