Commuters will face another year of delays after a main road into Oxford, which is undergoing repairs, will remain closed until October 2024.

Network Rail has announced that the road underneath Botley Road bridge in Oxford is to remain closed after a number of "unique challenges" delayed the project this summer.

The road was due to open next month but will stay closed as on-site work continues.

The £161m project aims to upgrade the station, the railway and the surrounding road network for buses and cyclists and provide better connecting rail links to the east of Oxford.

Artist's impression of the new Oxford station Western entrance. Credit: Network Rail

Work on the £161m Oxford station and railway upgrade had to be paused in June, after contractors unearthed an inverted brick arch, thought to be part of the original Victorian drainage system.

It was discovered to be one metre deep and stretching for around 100 metres between Mill Street and Frideswide Square – and that it could form part of the structural support of the railway bridge.

Work was also put on hold in July when a nearby area had to be evacuated following the discovery of a WWII-era hand grenade within the work site.

Dale Crutcher, Network Rail’s industry programme director for Greater Oxford, said: “This project is extremely complex and has been made even more challenging by the extent of the brick arch underneath the road.

"We’ve explored a number of options to deliver the works which included moving to working around the clock, but unfortunately with needing the infrastructure to be ready by the end of next year we have no choice but to keep the road closed until October 2024.

“I understand this will be disappointing for residents and businesses, and I’m sorry for the disruption this will cause."

Cllr Bethia Thomas, leader of the Vale, said: “Like many, I’m disappointed with Network Rail’s news that they’re keeping Botley Road closed until October next year.

“I can fully sympathise and share everyone’s frustration having been caught in the gridlock myself last week on the way into Oxford on council business.

“Whilst we can all appreciate the bigger picture of delivering improvements to the station and access at the bridge, the disruption has to be managed carefully and this is particularly unwelcome news as schools return and we head towards autumn and Christmas.

“We will continue to closely monitor the progress and maintain pressure on Network Rail and National Highways to ensure that the work is completed as swiftly as possible, and the road is reopened as soon as possible.

“For now, the best advice is to take care, plan ahead, follow the signs and leave extra time for any journeys around Botley."

Members of the project team will be answering questions at the next local community drop-in which will take place at West Oxford Community Centre on Wednesday 27 September between 2.30pm and 6.00pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...