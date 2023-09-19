Play Brightcove video

CEO of Oxford United Football Club, Tim Williams spoke to ITV News Meridian about the news

Oxfordshire County Council has approved for greenbelt land to be used by Oxford United Football Club to build a new stadium there.

The club wants to move to the Kidlington roundabout, known locally as the Triangle, because the lease on its current home, the Kassam Stadium, expires in three years.

Despite the decision today, the club will still need planning permission to build the stadium.

CEO of Oxford United Football Club, Tim Williams said: "For the club, for Oxfordshire, for our fans and supporters and all of our staff this is a really positive step.

"Let's not forget this is a long road, we've still got a long way to go.

"All we've got is a piece of land. We haven't got planning permission yet but we're on our way now which feels really positive. It's been a very good day."

The proposals had also faced backlash from the Kidlington Parish Council.

Chair, of Kidlington Parish Council, David Robey said: "We had considerable concerns as a parish council with the council as they stand.

"We put those concerns into an objection. A lot of people share those concerns and they were recognised, to a large extent, by cabinet members.

"Nevertheless, members have decided to go ahead."

Councillor Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, commented on the County Council's decision, she said: "Oxford City Council are strong supporters of Oxford United and their fans and have been over many decades, including providing land for their training facilities at Oxford Sports Park.

"We want what's in the best interests of Oxford United and the fans, and so we're delighted that Oxfordshire County Council has agreed to provide the club land to build a new stadium.

"If planning permission is granted, the stadium will not only provide the Us with a new home, it will become a hub for sport, entertainment and tourism that will support jobs and Oxfordshire's economy.

"With new training facilities and a new stadium secured, we hope Oxford United has the platform to thrive, grow and get back to the successes I remember growing up in Oxford in the 1980s."

