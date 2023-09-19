Four people have been left seriously injured after a car crashed into a charity shop.

Emergency attended the scene of a collision at a British Heart Foundation shop on North Street, in Chichester city centre.

Police received a report of a blue Skoda Fabia car colliding with the front of a shop around 12.15pm on Tuesday 19 September.

Four people – three pedestrians and the driver – have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.

Those hurt are not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The car has now been removed, but the front shop window has been left damaged, with broken glass and flowers on the floor.

A cordon is in place to allow emergency services to respond to the collision and to make the area safe.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Chichester city centre."

"Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information relating to the collision is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 622 of 19/09."

