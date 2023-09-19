Surrey Police has launched a new service for members of the public to report incidents of spiking.

Officers say reporting it quickly is 'critical' as some drugs used in spiking leave the body within 12 hours or much sooner.

Latest figures from the National Police Chiefs' Council show that between September 2021 and September 2022 nearly 5,000 cases of needle and drink spiking incidents had been reported to forces across the UK.

The term 'spiking' is giving someone alcohol or drugs without their knowledge or permission.

It can include putting alcohol into a non-alcoholic drink, adding extra alcohol to an alcoholic drink or slipping prescription or illegal drugs into a drink.

Needle spiking is where someone surreptitiously injects a victim with a substance using a hypodermic needle, or other form of administration such as a combi-pen.

Surrey Police is urging people to report incidents of spiking as soon as possible. Credit: ITV Meridian

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "The chances of being a victim of spiking are very small, but if it does happen, we're here to support you.

"We know it can be scary to report being spiking but please remember you will be listened to.

"Reporting to the police as soon as possible is critical, as some drugs used in spiking leave the body within 12 hours or much sooner.

"That said, we still want to hear about any spiking incident no matter how long ago.

"Any information given to us about incidents, even anonymously - not only helps us investigate that specific offence but also potentially prevents further victims."

