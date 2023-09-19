An "iconic" lido in Sussex which has recently undergone a multi-million pound restoration will stay open throughout the winter.

Saltdean Lido will be open to the public throughout autumn and winter where the pool will be heated to 19 degrees.

The season starts on Saturday October 21 and will run every weekend until April 28, 2024.

The lido says the children's splash pool will remain closed for the winter and re-open in the summer.

The lido was part of a £7.5 million restoration project with grants from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England supported by fundraising by the local community and money from Brighton and Hove City Council.

Earlier this month, more than 100 Golden Retrievers took over the lido as part of its Dogtember event.

The swim sessions for furry friends began with two slots in 2017 at the art deco venue and has since grown to 40 sessions over September this year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...