Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Abigail Bracken reports from the protests in Westminster

Park homeowners from across the South East have been in Westminster to campaign against what they say is the "theft" of their equity.

When mobile homeowners want to sell their properties - they have to pay a 10% commission to the site's owners.

This maximum rate is set by government regulations and is the only form of housing where landowners can take a percentage of the sale price.

Campaigners have been in Westminster to hand in a petition of 35,000 signatures calling for the commission to be scrapped.

Play Brightcove video

As most owners are over 65, campaigners say the fee is hitting them hardest. Kitty March owns a park home in Sussex said: "I have to sell it to go in a nursing home. Why should I have to give 10% for nothing?

"They’re fat cats making a lot of money out of people who, in their later years in life, have been using all their savings to live comfortably. It’s got to stop."

The UK's more than 100,000 park homes are mainly in the South East and South West of England.

Site owners say the 10% fee is an important source of income - allowing them to invest and maintain sites.

A government-commissioned review last year recommended the commission should not be reduced without financial support for smaller parks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...