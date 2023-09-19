Police are on the hunt for a couple after a jogger was bitten by a dog in a field near Lewes.

The victim was jogging on a footpath off Kingston Road on 1 September when he was attacked.

He suffered a significant calf injury and went to hospital for treatment.

Sussex police officers have spoken to the victim and are carrying out enquiries.

The dog is believed to be a Rottweiler and was being walked by a man and woman, both white and aged between 30 and 45.

Police say they left the scene without exchanging any details and officers are now looking to identify them.

Anybody with information is being asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting reference 47230175104.

