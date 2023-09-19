Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows a "stubborn" duck stuck in a drain pipe

A duck has been rescued after getting itself stuck in a drain pipe at a farm on the Isle of Wight.

Underground Service Engineering sent out a drainage team to the farm site, Froghill Tack in Sandford on Saturday night (16 September) after a duck was heard inside their drain pipe.

The team used its drain CCTV footage camera to discover the duck in the system and then took five hours to get the duck out.

In a statement, the team said: "We had to take extreme care to get the duck out alive hence why it took so long to get out due to how stubborn the duck was."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...