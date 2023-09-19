Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's report by Charlotte Wilkins

A Brighton street dance crew, consisting of 23 dynamic and passionate dancers, has beaten off fierce competition from 11 world-class crews to take the title of U18 Intermediate UDO World Street Dance Champions.

K.O.D is a mega crew made up of dancers aged as young as 10. The dance company, Streetfunk was founded by dancer and choreographer JP Omari.

JP Omari - Founder, Streefunk said: "The atmosphere on the day was electric. We erupted, some of the kids fell down, there were tears, they were crying.

"It was amazing."

It was their energetic and dynamic routine, choreographed by the talented Munya Muchati and Monique Matthews that gained Streetfunk’s mega crew, K.O.D the prestigious title.

It’s taken months of dedication and determination from the students and the choreographers. Each dancer puts in hours of training each week.

JP added: “It’s a big commitment, they can’t go out with their friends, they miss family time, and they sacrifice a lot to be here. So for them to see that hard work pays off, really sets them up for their future.

"Whether they want to carry on as dancers or not.

"They know that regardless of whatever career they choose if they put in the hard work, they will be successful."

K.O.D won the Under 18s Intermediate category Credit: Streefunk K.O.D

Nathan Koakan who is 17-years-old also won a silver medal in the Solo Under 18s Intermediate category.

Nathan said: "I’ve never had a feeling like that before in my life. We put in so much work. We went up against some crews and dancers which I really respect - that made it even better.

At just 10 years old Florrie Chamberlain is the youngest dancer in the crew.

Florrie said: "I feel happy that I can dance with people who are 18 and do the same level as them. Being the youngest and doing all that makes me feel really good."

They may still be riding on the wave of their success, but there’s no time to sit around and relax -the hard work continues.

The crew is already training for the next UDO World Championships in 2024.

