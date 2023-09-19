The family of a woman who died in a road traffic collision in East Dorset have paid tribute to her saying she is now the "brightest star in the sky".

Laionie Kennard, 18, died and three other teenagers were injured after their car sustained extensive damages on Hurn Road between Ringwood and Matchams.

It took place at around 9.30pm on Saturday 16 September 2023 officers received a report that a blue BMW 1 Series, had left the carriageway.

Ms Kennard from Verwood was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers have been left by the side of Hurn Road where the crash took place. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital, one is believed to have sustained serious injuries and the other two are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Two men and a woman, all aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

They have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The family of Laionie have issued the following tribute: “Laionie was our princess. She was the most kind, caring daughter and sister we could ever have wished for.

“Her smile would light up a room, and she was loved by so many. I cannot explain in words just how much she is going to be missed.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind and generous donations at this unbelievably hard time, our girl will have the send-off she deserves. We will love you forever the brightest star in the sky, our Laionie.”

Police Sergeant Mike Gatfield, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “The thoughts of the investigation team and everyone at Dorset Police remain with the family and friends of Laionie Kennard.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“We would ask that there is no speculation online about this very sad incident while officers continue their detailed enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230147318.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

