Pigeons are blighting the lives of many residents in a town centre precinct with bird poo and feathers covering balconies forcing people to keep windows shut.

The problems in Waterlooville, Hampshire have been ongoing for some time.

Havant Borough Council started threatening people who feed pigeons with fines in April 2018 and is now asking residents and visitors in an online consultation to share their views on continuing the £100 penalty initiative.

Bright Nwakaku lives above shops as among one of several people to face a constant battle with the birds.

The pigeons are a mucky menace to many residents Credit: ITV News

He told ITV News Meridian, "Honestly, they're 100% a pain. We clean the balcony every day.

"Sometimes they do disturb us at night, they perch, and do like to knock.

"It's very frustrating that we can't even go outside to get fresh air. It's very worrying for us.

"There's nothing I can do. The landlord has tried some things to hopefully get this problem sorted. We are hoping for the best."

Residents have installed netting, spikes and even bought model owls to deter the birds but there's been little success.

Havant Borough Council say the problem has reduced since pigeon feeders in Waterlooville started being threatened with fines in April 2018 Credit: ITV News

The authority said the threat of fines has reduced the number of people coming to specifically feed the pigeons with the warnings used as a way of educating people.

In the last five years, one person has been fined by police for feeding pigeons in Waterlooville.

With the local authority looking to continue its initiative powers, the council is also asking people what more they think could be done to tackle the problem.

Some believe the number of eateries with outdoor seating are helping attract the birds, as the pigeons can sense the food.

Deputy Leader of Havant Borough Council and Cabinet Lead for Communities and Housing, Councillor Gwen Robinson, said:

"Prior to this PSPO we had a large number of complaints in relation to the feeding of the birds, because of the impact this was having on the town centre.”

"We were constantly being asked by local businesses and residents to clamp down on those who were encouraging the pigeons, by feeding them, and we think that by continuing to have these controls, it will continue to encourage behaviour change in the very small pocket of the community.

"We are keen to hear the effectiveness of the current order and determine if there is anything else we can be doing to eradicate any continuing issues."

The consultation continues until Wednesday October 25th.

