ITV News Meridian's Natalie Boare met the cast of The Mayflower's panto

Diversity's Ashley Banjo is gearing up for pantomime season on the South Coast.

He is playing Prince Ashley in this year's production of 'Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs' at The Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

He said: "The rest of our shows are normally quite strict but with panto what I love is we start strict then it sort of descends into us having fun - they are the best."

Diversity says they are excited at the prospect of spending time on the South Coast.

"I've never been in The Mayflower - it's beautiful, really big, I can't wait to get started," says Ashley.

Diversity is also on tour soon heading to Eastbourne, Portsmouth, Aylesbury, Reading, Oxford, Bournemouth, Brighton, and Southend.

Christopher Biggins will be starring alongside Diversity as the 'Man in the Mirror' and his costume is dazzling. "It's so clever," says Biggins. "It's very, very light and I'm saying to anyone coming to the pantomime - bring sunglasses!"

Biggins has also been picking up some dance moves from Diversity, "I have been watching them carefully in rehearsals and it's coming along nicely and you might not see it on stage but I'll be doing it in the wings."

Stand-up comedian Kev Orkian joins the cast as Muddles and musical theatre stars Rachel Stanley plays The Wicked Queen and Kirsty Ingram is Snow White.

Shows start at The Mayflower on 9 December and run throughout the month.

