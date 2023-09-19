A woman who distracted a dying man and stole his £3,000 funeral fund has been jailed.

Paris Campbell-Mitchell distracted Terry Price, who was in his 60s, while her accomplice Mark Queen burgled his property in November 2022.

Queen took £3,000 in cash which Mr Price had been saving to cover the costs of his funeral.

Mr Price died in January 2023. A fundraising page was set up by his neighbour following the break-in.

More than £8,500 was raised to replace the money for his funeral and wake.

Terry Price spoke to ITV Meridian in November 2022 and gave his reaction to the fundraising donations

Campbell-Mitchell visited Mr Price, who was known to her, on 12 November 2022 and convinced him to go shopping with her.

While they were out, Queen entered the property and emptied a cash box beside his bed.

Messages recovered by police showed Campbell-Mitchell asking Queen: "How much you got?"

Queen replied: "Dead on 3", believed to refer to the £3,000.

The pair were tracked down and arrested two weeks later.

Campbell-Mitchell was found in possession of £300 in cash, as well as a recently purchased iPad and Nintendo Switch.

Queen attempted to evade officers by jumping out of the window of a property in Margate but failed to get away and was detained nearby.

Campbell-Mitchell, 26, from Ramsgate, was jailed for two years, and 10 months at Canterbury Crown Court after admitting burglary.

Queen, 32, from Margate, was jailed for three years, and four months at the same court for the same offence in February this year.

Investigating officer PC Joshua O'Donnell said: "This was a despicable offence committed against a man who was very sadly in the final weeks of his life.'I am sad he did not live to hear that those who committed the offence have been sent to prison."

