The owner of Reading football club has been charged with misconduct by the English Football League, amid the ongoing saga surrounding staff wages at the club.

Dai Yongge failed to pay staff their wages on time on three separate occasions last season.

The misconduct charge relates to a failure to comply with an order from an independent disciplinary commission to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill into a designated account by September 12.

Reading were docked three points on September 13 over the failure to comply with the order, which had been imposed after the club did not pay player wages on time and in full on or around October 31 and November 30 last year, and on April 28 this year.

The Royals had their biggest win in 122 years last night with a 9-0 victory at Exeter City. Credit: ITV Meridian

The League today is saying these charges against him personally are needed, because Dai Yongge's 'repeated failings to meet the required funding' are having a detrimental impact on the club.

In confirming Dai had been charged, an EFL statement added: “The League considers these further proceedings against him personally are necessary given the repeated failings in meeting the club’s funding requirements which have only a detrimental impact on the club and its wider stakeholders.

“This matter will now be considered by an independent disciplinary commission in accordance with EFL regulations.”

At the weekend, Royals fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest against their owner.

On the 'Sell Before We Dai' Facebook page, a post read: "Repeated personal failings are not failings of staff and fans at a club.

"We’re pleased to see the EFL are charging the individual responsible for the continued failings at #ReadingFC and not the entire football club."

It comes after the Royals secured their biggest win in 122 years last night.

The 9-0 victory at Exeter City came in the EFL Trophy. Reading had lost to the Devon side in the league earlier this season.

Despite making eleven changes from the team that beat Bolton at the weekend, the Royals recorded their biggest win since the 11-0 victory over Chesham in the FA Cup in 1901.

