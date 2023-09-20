Home Bargains has confirmed it is to open a new store in Reading, Berkshire, providing dozens of new jobs for the town.

The new store is set to open at the Brunel Retail Park off Rose Kiln Lane on Saturday (23 September) at 8am.

82 new jobs have been created at the shop, with eleven other roles being filled by staff from other branches.

It will be welcome news for many after it was announced that the Wilko store at Reading's Broad Street Mall would be one of many set to close down.

A date for its closure hasn't yet been announced, but stores in Newbury, Cowley and Aylesbury are to shut on Friday (29 September), with all Wilko stores closed by early October.

Bosses at Home Bargains say t he new ‘Reading 2’ store will complement the existing one in the town.

The new Home Bargains store will be located at the Brunel Retail Park in Whitley, Reading. Credit: Google Maps

Jamil Basith, the new Reading 2 store manager, said: "The opening of our new Home Bargains store in Whitley, Reading, is an inspiring milestone that brings together opportunity and community spirit.

“As the second location in this vibrant community, we've created over 80 job opportunities, igniting pride and progress among our fellow residents.

"This store goes beyond mere bricks and shelves; it symbolizes a place where dreams can flourish.

“With a garden centre, bakery, and cafe, we're establishing a dynamic hub within Brunel Retail Park, where convenience meets aspiration.

"A £2000 donation to local charity Reading Association for the Blind underscores our commitment to positive change and community support.

“This venture embodies the collective spirit of growth and transformation, forging a brighter, more prosperous future for our cherished community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...