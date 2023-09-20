Motorists are being warned that a major route in Hampshire has been closed this morning due to an overturned lorry.

The A34 has been shut between the M3 near Winchester and the A303 due to the incident.

National Highways said emergency services are on scene. Work is underway to extract the driver from the vehicle. Their condition is not known.

The lorry has come to a rest across both carriageways and a significant amount of diesel and oil has been spilt.

In a statement, National Highways said: "It was reported through to National Highways at approximately 03:50 that a Artic Lorry has overturned and come to rest across both carriageways.

"Fire Services are on scene to extract the driver out of the vehicle, and ambulance services also remain on scene.

"It was also reported that a significant amount of diesel and oil has spread across the carriageway, so emergency clear up crews will also be required to attend the scene once the vehicle is recovered.

"National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management. Traffic within the closure will be released as soon as possible."

Inspector Matt Moss from Hampshire Police said: "Good Morning from the control room. Not good news I am afraid - the A34 is closed both ways between Bullington Cross and the M3 whilst we deal with a collision involving an HGV.

"Recovery could take some time, so please allow extra time for your journey."

An official diversion route has been put in place. Drivers should utilise these were possible.

Northbound:

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

From the M3 northbound at junction 9, continue northbound and follow to junction 7.

Circumnavigate the roundabout and use the 4th exit. Rejoin the M3 southbound. Initially use the nearside lanes and continue to junction 8.

Join the link road to the A303 westbound. Merging with the A303 westbound, continue for approximately 6 miles and leave at the A34 Bullington Cross interchange.

Continue to a T junction. Turn right at the T junction and pass beneath the A303 and A34, to a roundabout beyond. Use the 1st exit to rejoin the A34 northbound.

Southbound:

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid traingle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

From the A34 southbound, leave at the Bullington Cross interchange.

At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join a link road. Follow to a roundabout, passing beneath the A303 and A34 between.

Use the 2nd exit and join the A303 eastbound. Continue on the A303 for approximately 6 miles, joining the M3 at junction 8. Continue on the M3 and follow to junction 7.

Circumnavigate the roundabout and use the 4th exit. Rejoin the M3 southbound. Initially use the offside lanes and continue to junction 9 at Winchester.

Continue on the M3 southbound to complete the diversion route.

More follows.