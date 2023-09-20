A police probe has been launched after a man tried to grab a 10-year-old girl in Cowes on the Isle of Wight in a 'suspicious incident'.

The girl had been playing with friends on Fellows Road when she was approached by a man some time between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday. (16 September)

Officers say the man, who was bald, tried to grab the child's arm.

She was able to run off, and wasn't hurt.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police spokesperson said: "The man drove away in a black van towards Victoria Road

"Officers have been carrying our enquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV to establish what happened.

"We have not received any other similar reports in the area.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44230381339.

"You can also submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111."

