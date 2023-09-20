Residents living and working in Chichester have spoken of their 'shock and disbelief' after a car ploughed through a charity shop, leaving four people seriously injured.

Police, fire, and ambulance crews were called to the British Heart Foundation shop on North Street at 12:15pm on Tuesday 19 September.

A car, believed to be a blue Skoda Fabia was seen embedded in the front of the store.

The driver, and three others were taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The shop front had been boarded up on Wednesday. (20 September) Credit: ITV Meridian

Amy Stanborough was working from home, on the same street where it happened when she heard a loud crash and people screaming.

"I've never heard anything like it - a really loud noise and there was glass everywhere," she said.

"I ran to the window and was in complete shock.

"The car was so deep into the building I couldn't believe it.

Play Brightcove video

Local resident Amy Stanborough describes what she saw.

"Police were trying to keep people away, as we didn't know how many people were hurt and that was the scary thing, just making sure people were ok.

"It's a really busy shop, there are always people in there, and also a lot of pedestrians come up and down the street as well so it could have been much worse."

Tim Wenning works at a neighbouring estate agents and had returned to his office moments after the collision happened.

"There was a lot of shock and disbelief, and crowds had gathered," he said.

"My colleague witnessed it and saw the crash, so it was quite traumatic for people in the immediate area ."

A sign is visible on the shop front letting customers know it cannot currently accept donations. Credit: ITV Meridian

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Regional Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We can confirm there was a road traffic collision involving our shop in Chichester yesterday afternoon and the shop will remain closed until further notice.

"None of the BHF staff and volunteers who were in the shop at the time are among those injured and we are working to support our valued team in the days ahead.

"Our thoughts are with those injured and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...