Two NHS trusts in Hampshire say they are extremely busy ahead of the biggest walkout in the history of our health service.

Portsmouth Hospitals, which runs the Queen Alexandra Hospital, and Hampshire Hospitals, which runs sites in Winchester, Basingstoke and Andover, are both seeing an increase in demand.

Portsmouth Hospitals has asked patients to use all available NHS services as it sees a spike in the number of people coming to its Emergency Departments.

The trust said waiting times were longer than 'it would like' and urged those with conditions that weren't 'life or limb threatening' to use NHS11.

Hampshire Hospitals said all of its services were 'extremely busy' last night, and it expects them to remain so throughout the strike action by Junior Doctors and Consultants.

It urged the public to only use 999 if they are in an emergency, which is a life-threatening situation or if someone is seriously ill or injured.

Earlier this week Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (HIOWICB) warned of disruption across the county's healthcare system due to the strike action.

In an open letter it asked residents to only come to hospital if they are in urgent need of help, but urged those who do need care to come forward as normal.

The ICB said people should use Urgent Treatment Centres, Pharmacies and GP practices where possible.

The BMA said on Monday it had written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mr Barclay outlining the “key asks” needed to end the pay dispute.

It added there had been “constructive conversations” between the leader of the BMA consultants’ committee and government representatives about how the row might be settled.

In the letter Dr Vishal Sharma, the chairman of the consultants’ committee, said the BMA has always been clear that “strikes could be avoided if the government was to present us with a credible offer that we could put to our members.

“We are willing to negotiate with government at any stage but for strike action to be stood down, we do need to be able to present our members with an offer and cannot cancel strikes to simply enter talks.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “This week’s co-ordinated and calculated strike action will create further disruption and misery for patients and NHS colleagues.

“My top priority is to protect patients and these regulations would provide a safety net for trusts and an assurance to the public that vital health services will be there when they need them.

“Doctors who started their hospital training this year are receiving a 10.3% pay increase, with the average junior doctor getting 8.8%, and consultants are receiving a 6% pay rise alongside generous reforms to their pensions, which was the BMA’s (British Medical Association’s) number one ask.

“In the face of ongoing and escalating strike action, we will continue to take steps to protect patient safety and ensure the health service has the staff it needs to operate safely and effectively.”

Read the letter from Hampshire's ICB in full:

All NHS health and care providers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have been working hard to look after our patients whilst respecting our colleagues right to strike. Ahead of the next round of strikes we wanted to explain what you can expect from us and how we can best support each other.

On Tuesday 19 September consultants will go on strike from 7am. Then on Wednesday 20 September they will be joined by junior doctors marking the first time in NHS history their strikes have overlapped. They will overlap again when they strike on 2, 3, 4 October and they will be joined by radiographers on October 3. Our services are currently extremely busy and we expect them to remain busy and under increased pressure during the strikes.

You can help us by only attending our Emergency Departments or calling 999 if your condition is life threatening such as sign of a heart attack, stroke, heavy bleeding, or difficulty breathing. Please don’t wait if your condition is life or limb threatening, it is important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal.

If it isn’t an emergency, please use other services such as using your nearest Urgent Treatment Centre, community pharmacy for minor ailments or medication queries, or a consultation with your GP. You can call or visit 111 online if you need urgent help and aren’t sure where to go.

Planned appointments and procedures are likely to be affected and we know how upsetting this will be for people who may have already faced delays to their treatment. We apologise for any disruption you may face. If you aren’t contacted by us to rearrange, please still attend as some services may continue. If you are concerned about your health or any changes in your condition since you last spoke with us, contact the team who have been caring for you in the way you usually would.

Our teams are working incredibly hard and they really appreciate the support they continue to receive from the public and our patients during this challenging time. Even with the extra pressure that our staff are under, please be reassured they are working hard to keep people safe. Emergency Departments will prioritise patients who are in need of our services for life-saving care so that will likely mean longer waits for conditions that are less critical. Please do consider all the services available to you, the NHS is always here to provide advice and care but anything you can do to plan ahead or keep yourself safe, will really help us.

