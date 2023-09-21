Play Brightcove video

Police have confirmed a body has been found in a block of flats in Oxford, more than six hours after a fire broke out.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue and police were called to Donnington Bridge Road at around 5:40am on Wednesday to reports of a fire.

The block was evacuated and the blaze extinguished.

Later on that afternoon a body was discovered at the address, with the death being treated as unexplained.

Police at the scene at the block of flats on Donnington Bridge Road, Oxford. Credit: ITV Meridian

Investigating officer Inspector Richard Picking, of Oxford CID, said: “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“You will see a continued police presence in the area as enquiries continue jointly with the fire service.

“We are not looking for anyone in connection with this investigation at this stage.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have information about the fire to please contact us.

“You can do so by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230421630.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...