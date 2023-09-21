A search is underway for an experienced camper from Dorset, who has gone missing in Scotland.

74-year-old Francis Johnson, who is described as "an experienced walker", was last seen on the Isle of Skye more than two weeks ago.

He left his home on Monday, 4 September, and travelled to the West coast of Scotland, booking into various campsites.

He arrived at the Glenbrittle site on Skye on Wednesday, 6 September, and planned to stay for a few days but he has not been seen since.

Scotland Police say it is not known which route he may have taken from the campsite but he is believed to have left on foot. His camping equipment and car are still on site.

Police say Francis Johnson's camping equipment and car are still on site. Credit: Google Maps

Francis is described as 6ft, of medium build, with grey balding hair. He would be wearing outdoor clothing.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree Police Station, said: “Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trips meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be.

“If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact officers immediately on 101, quoting reference number 3266 of Monday, 18 September, 2023.

