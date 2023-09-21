Play Brightcove video

The hotel says it is closing indefinitely from next week meaning hundreds of events including weddings and Christmas parties

The Chichester Park Hotel on Madgwick Lane says it is being shut on Monday (25 September) and taken over by a third-party company, for long-term residents.

It comes as two local councils have released a joint statement saying a hotel in the area is being considered as contingency accommodation for asylum seekers.

They say they were not involved in the decision-making process and have not named the hotel.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against the plans.

Posting on change.org, residents say no consultation was ever raised, and are concerned about the closure of what they describe as 'a prestigious hotel in the city of Chichester.'

Chichester Park Hotel says hundreds of events including weddings and Christmas parties will be cancelled. Credit: ITV Meridian

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council have recently been advised by the Home Office that a hotel in the Chichester area is being considered for use as contingency accommodation for people seeking asylum.

"Decisions around use of hotels and placements for those seeking asylum are made by the Home Office.

"We are not involved in the decision-making process. Should members of the public wish to contact the Home Office directly they can be contacted on public.enquiries@ homeoffice.gov.uk or by calling 0207 035 4848.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for The Home Office said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.

“The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer.”

