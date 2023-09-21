A stretch of the A34 is to be closed through rush hour today after a lorry carrying a 24 tonne digger left the carriageway.

At around 16:45 yesterday (Thursday 20 September) Thames Valley Police, Berkshire Fire and Rescue, South Central Ambulance Service and National Highways were called to the northbound section of the A34 between the M4 and the A4185.

Rolling road blocks were put in place and one lane was kept open, however at 22:00 last night a recovery attempt began.

Due to the complex nature and weight of the vehicles involved, recovery efforts are ongoing and the full closure will remain in place throughout this mornings peak traffic period, National Highways said.

A section of nearside barrier was also damaged in the collision and this will be repaired once recovery of the lorry is completed.

A diversion route has been put in place. Drivers have been advised to leave extra time for their journeys.

A34 Northbound Diversion:

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs