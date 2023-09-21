Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson spoke to Charmaine Baptiste about her son's death

A mother from Brighton has spoken of her grief following her son's death while he was travelling in Thailand.

Charmaine Baptiste's son Darnel Kimbia, 24, was found dead in Bangkok two weeks ago.

The country's authorities say it was suicide but his family believe otherwise and wants police in the UK to investigate.

A crowdfunding page has already raised more than £10,000 for his repatriation - which will take place next week.

Ms Baptiste says she still needs answers into Darnel's death as reports she received from police in Thailand contained inconsistencies. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ms Baptiste received phone calls and emails, from Bangkok, written to her in Thai, which had incorrect dates.

The messages informed her that her son died by suicide and that he had left a note.

Ms Baptiste said: "I feel like it's a lie, my son would never do that. He wasn't suicidal. He had his whole life ahead of him at 24.

"He was educated, he had a good graduate job. He had no reason.

“I feel sick to my stomach. I’m trying to stay strong because I want answers. I want justice and I want to find out what actually happened to him, I won't be able to sleep until I do.

"I need to find out what happened to my child - he would never leave us in so much pain. He would know that would break my heart, break all of our hearts.”

Ms Baptiste's partner, Anton Dixon said: “We’re hurt, we need answers. We need to make sure that everything sent to us is looked over by the UK police because we are not accepting that it was suicide."

ITV Meridian asked the Foreign Office about Darnel Kimbia's death. A spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand".

