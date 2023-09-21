A 76-year-old man from Sittingbourne who raped a vulnerable young teenager has been jailed for nearly 19 years.

Raymond Bareham subjected his victim to ongoing abuse on multiple occasions over a five year period.

Bareham first targeted the girl in 2017, where he lured her to a nearby orchard. It then continued until 2022, when the girl was able to report her ordeal to police.

A jury at Maidstone Crown Court heard how Bareham knew the girl was vulnerable and dealing with grief. He went on to isolate her from friends and family.

Despite the girl being underage, he regularly bought her alcohol and insisted she drink it.

Bareham of Prince Charles Avenue, Sittingbourne, told the girl they were ‘in a relationship’ and would get angry if she did not do what he told her to do. He also claimed the person she was grieving would approve of the relationship.

After the victim had reported the offence, Bareham later drove her to a police station to get her to retract her statement, in an attempt to evade justice.

Following an investigation Bareham was arrested and charged with numerous offences including three counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, one count of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child, one count of sexual assault by penetration and one count of perverting the course of justice.

He denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to 18 and a half years behind bars on Thursday 14 September 2023.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Danielle Stanton of Kent Police Rape Investigation Team said: "Bareham’s lengthy sentence is wholly deserved. His depraved and despicable behaviour has left a lasting impact on his victim.

"Throughout this investigation Bareham has shown no remorse for his actions or empathy towards his victim. He denied the charges and put her through the ordeal of a trial, forcing her to relive what he put her through.

"I want to commend her bravery in reporting Bareham. Her courage has helped to stop him offending and also ensured that he is held responsible for his crimes.

"I do hope this sentence reassures the public that we will do everything we can to put offenders behind bars and support survivors as much as we can.

"It is never too late to report any sexual offence, you will be supported by specially trained officers throughout the process, and we always treat any information with the utmost confidence and sensitivity."