Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was raped on Brighton beach.

The victim was attacked on the beach near Kings Road Arches between the hours of 2am and 5.30am on Sunday 10 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are stepping up patrols along the seafront and we are working with partners which include Night Safety Marshals, the beach patrol and Safe Space.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by reporting online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Carpenter.

