Stray lurcher found on the streets with broken paw looking for forever home

A Lurcher who found as an injured stray with a broken paw is looking for her forever home.

Three-year-old Sonya was discovered on the streets with a broken paw, and has recently undergone surgery.

After a period of rest and recovery, Sonya is now looking for a committed and loving home where she can continue with her rehab on a foster with a view to adopt basis.

Rhian Grey, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:"Sonya is a lovely girl who has experienced a terribly difficult start to life.

"She really struggled after her injury. Thankfully, she has undergone successful surgery and is currently recovering with a foster family.

"Sonya deserves to find a loving forever home where she would make a fantastic companion. She has so much love to give - and deserves a chance after her tough start!"

The charity say suffers with separation anxiety, so would be better living with adopters who are around all the time.

Sonya needs to be the only pet in the home and can live with children over the age of 12.

Due to her ongoing rehabilitation, Sonya would ideally live within an hour of Dogs Trust Newbury - so she is able to easily return for vet appointments.

The charity has issued an appeal to prospective owners to consider adopting Lurchers, as the dogs often spend longer in the charity's care, compared to other breeds.

Lurchers were the third most popular breed of dog re-homed by Dogs Trust last year, with 524 finding loving new homes in 2022. So far this year, over 350 have come into Dogs Trust's care across the UK.

It's thought Lurchers are overlooked is the misconception that they require lots of exercise (they do need regular exercise, like every dog, but they also very much love lounging on the sofa!).

