A 20-year-old woman who was dragged into a bush and raped in a park in Southampton city centre says the attack has destroyed her and her family, and she no longer feels safe walking alone.

28-year old-Rosario Raquel Dos Reis from St Mary Street has been jailed for 8 years and four months for the attack in Palmerston Park in February.

The court heard a nurse on her way to work intervened and stopped the attack. Dos Reis was arrested at a National Express coach station an hour later.

In a statement read to Southampton Crown Court today (Thursday 21 September) the woman, who was 19 at the time of the rape, described finding it hard to connect with people since the incident.

She said: “What he has done to me has destroyed my family and I. My family live a five minute walk from me but I feel like I can no longer walk there on my own, which is something I would always do before.

"I no longer feel safe walking alone.”

28-year old-Rosario Raquel Dos Reis has been jailed for 8 years and four months with a further six years on licence. Credit: Hampshire Police

Claire Shawley, Detective Inspector of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary's specialist rape unit Operation Amberstone, said: “We have all heard in court today the lasting effects that this sickening crime will have on its victim, the likes of which the majority of us will never be able to comprehend.

“I want to acknowledge the courage of the woman involved in this case, both in reporting what had happened and for her support and co-operation throughout our investigation, without which we would not have secured this outcome today."Operation Amberstone Detective Constable Laura Cook, who led the investigation, said: "This has been a harrowing experience for the victim to have to re-live, but her actions in reporting this have allowed us to take swift action and remove a dangerous predatory man off the streets of Southampton.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the member of the public for intervening on that day and for staying with the victim until police arrived.

“Our priority is always securing justice for victims, and we worked hard to present a substantial case to the courts, resulting in Reis pleading guilty. I am pleased that he has now been jailed and hope that this result goes some way to helping the victim move forward with her life.”

The woman was dragged into a bush and attacked as she walked through Palmerston Park in Southampton. Credit: Google Maps

Southampton Superintendent Phil Lamb said: “I fully appreciate how frightening incidents of this nature are to Southampton residents, and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that no matter the circumstances, we are committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault and will do everything we can to identify offenders and put them in front of a court.

“Officers are out patrolling the city centre and surrounding parks every weekend at key times. More than £600,000 has recently been spent in Southampton via the Safer Streets Funding to support the efforts of ourselves and our wide partnership network across the city in relation to violence against women and girls.

“This funding has allowed my officers to access specialist training in order to help them spot predatory or harassing behaviour towards women, so that they can intercept and deal with those responsible. We have also received all terrain quad bikes which allow us to patrol the parks after dark.

“In addition, our colleagues at Southampton City Council have been working on expanding the city’s CCTV network, which was invaluable in the swift arrest of Reis in this case.

“We will continue working together with our partners across the city to ensure that Southampton is a safe place to live, work and visit.”

If you have been affected by the topics discussed here, the following organisations can provide support:

Victim Support

0808 168 9111victimsupport.org.ukProvides emotional and practical support for people affected by crime and traumatic events.

Lifecentre

0808 802 0808 (freephone)07717 989 022 (textline)lifecentre.uk.comSupport for survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and anyone supporting them.

The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC)

0808 801 0331support@napac.org.uknapac.org.ukSupports adult survivors of any form of childhood abuse. Offers a helpline, email support and local services.

Samaritans

116 123 (freephone)samaritans.org

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...