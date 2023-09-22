Police in Hampshire have seized a 4x4 which ended up on its roof after leading officers on a short pursuit near Basingstoke.

Teams discovered two vehicles trespassing on farmland in Woodmancott in the early hours of this morning (Friday 22 September).

Officers, suspecting the vehicles may be being used for Hare Coursing, attempted to stop both vehicles.

Both made off and police, with the help of the National Police Air Service (NPAS), followed.

One vehicle evaded officers, but the second was found on its roof in Cliddesden by the Police Helicopter.

Officers also found a dog in the vehicle which was seized. Enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement on the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Basingstoke Cops wrote: "Hare Coursing vehicle seized after a pursuit. Two 4x4 vehicles failed to stop after being seen trespassing on farmland in Woodmancott.

"A vehicle was found on it's roof in Cliddesden by NPAS. Vehicle and a dog seized. Enquiries ongoing. #TeamWork. 23206"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...