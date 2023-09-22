Aircraft could once again fly from Kent's Manston Airport, after a bid to challenge the government's decision to reopen it was thrown out by a High Court judge.

The decision is disappointing for those who fear noise and air pollution will increase but it brings hope to those who want to see the airport in North Kent operational.

Chairman of Save Manston Airport Association, Beau Webber said: "We're over the moon. We've fought for 10 years for this. We are just frustrated for all the years that have elapsed while we've been doing this battle."

He said it will benefit the local economy and boost employment: "Thousands of jobs, initially 600 jobs in just rebuilding the airport, half a billion pounds of infrastructure investment which will go into Thanet...and East Kent."

Supporters say the airport will benefit the local economy and boost employment. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Airport bosses says the international cargo hub could see 17,000 flights a year with with the first flights taking off in three years time.

Gary Blake, General Manager, RiverOak Strategic Partners said: "Construction starts in 2025 and it will hopefully be open towards the end of 2026."

For those against the reopening of the airport the ruling is disappointing. Campaign Against Reopening Manston Airport, CARMA, said it will appeal the decision over concerns that four flights each hour every day will lead to irreparable harm, not just for residents near to the airport but for communities lilke Canterbury and Whitstable - that would be under the flight path.

Labour councillor, Chris Constantine, doesn't want to see flights return to Ramsgate either.

She said: "Both our local MPs, Craig Mackinlay and Roger Gale, swerve the issue of genuine economic regeneration for Thanet. Thanet needs economic regeneration, they both bet on this being that vehicle, and it isn't, and it's time that we had a better plan from both of our local MPs."

Roger Gale MP said: "I am naturally pleased that after an inordinate amount of delay Manston Airport can now prepare for take off. There is a vast some of money waiting to be invested in East Kent and I would like to thank all of those, RiverOak, financial backers and the majority of the public who have kept the faith and got us to where we are today. I know that RiverOak intend to commence work as swiftly as practicability possible and I look forward to the day when the next chapter of Manston’s proud aviation history will commence."

