A drug dealer from Hawkinge has been jailed for more than two years.

Kent Police officers carried out a warrant at the Millfield home of Sam Hemmingway on Thursday (27 October 2022).

Quantities of cannabis were seized, along with a knuckleduster, more than £40,000 in cash and mobile phones.

Analysis of phone messages by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate showed Hemmingway had been involved in buying and selling significant quantities of drugs, worth more than £50,000.

Canterbury Crown Court. Credit: PA

He was charged with supplying class B drugs, possession of criminal property, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

The 34-year-old was jailed for two years and three months at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday (19 September) after admitting those charges at a previous hearing.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson said: "The sale of drugs all too often leads to knock-on crime and anti-social behaviour in our communities and criminals who profit from the trade can expect to be arrested and jailed.

"The weapon Hemmingway kept at his home shows the violence that regularly goes hand-in-hand with drug dealing and I am pleased we have removed him from the streets of Kent."

