A drunk man who damaged businesses and assaulted police officers in Staplehurst has been jailed.

Cameron Jeffery, 20, targeted a newsagents in Staplehurst High Street where he broke a glass panel on the shop’s front door on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

He then walked to a second business where he kicked the shop’s front door and caused it to smash onto the floor.

Officers were sent to the scene and found Jeffery on Station Road in an intoxicated state.

Jeffery became aggressive when police arrived and threatened to headbutt, spit at and assault them. When arrested he kicked one of the officers.

He also caused further criminal damage while in custody, where he spat several times and also threw his meal across his cell.

Jeffery was charged with three counts of criminal damage, assault by beating of an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 18 September 2023 where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was sentenced to one year and seven months in jail, which included the activation of a one-year suspended sentence for a previous offence.

Investigating officer PC Libby Ley of Kent Police’s Victim Based Crime Team said: "During these incidents Jeffery showed no regard for the damage he caused and the financial implications he left for the owners of the shops.

"While officers do expect a level of resistance when responding to incidents, it is never acceptable for them to be assaulted while doing their job. Today’s sentencing reflects Jeffery’s criminality and I hope it sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and there will be consequences."

