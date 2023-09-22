Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee reporting from Bournemouth.

A new high tech academy which is blending the old with the new and also taking a different approach at how the curriculum is taught.

The Livingstone Academy take the name from the man who has inspired the schools ethos - Sir Ian Livingstone. Sir Ian is known as the 'father of gaming' because he is the co-creator of Dungeons and Dragons and Laura Croft. He has long believed that the school curriculum is out of date.

Sir Ian Livingstone said: "All children love learning and often hate school. So the way they collaborate and consume knowledge themselves is really at odds with the way traditional education is delivered to them. So it shouldn't just be knowledge for knowledge sake and recall. It should be the application of knowledge and to be able to operate in a world that's being transformed by technology."

The Academy is a state school which will soon have 1500 pupils.

Natasha Ullah, Executive Principal, said: "We understand that knowledge is important and empowering but it's about using skills such as creativity, problem solving and leadership and of having the combination of both knowledge and skills."

The school building is cutting edge architectural design which has had to incorporate the Grade 2 listed former Magistrates Court.

