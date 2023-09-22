A man has been sentenced to 12 months after sending a text message containing a false bomb threat at an international football match.

Joshua Thomas Udall, 34, of Tanner Street in Aldershot, was pleaded guilty to a bomb hoax offence – communicating false information, at Winchester Crown Court.

On 27 June 2021, Udall sent a text message to 999 containing a bomb threat around the Netherlands v Czech Republic football match in Budapest.

The message, which was routed to BT in Nottinghamshire before being identified as coming from Aldershot, said there were five suicide bombers at the match and eight remote controlled explosive devices.

Winchester Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

It demanded money be sent to be sent or they would be detonated.

Officers were able to establish that the number was connected to an address on Tanner Street, Aldershot, using cell site data.

The number was traced back to a Nokia 105 handset, which was recovered from Udall’s address during a warrant on 29 June 2021.

Udall was charged with the offence on 29 June 2021. He appeared before the same Winchester Crown Court on Thursday (21 September) where he was sentenced to 12 months.

