Police are investigating reports of a number of sexual assaults which took place at Reading FC's game against Bolton last weekend.

Five incidents at Reading's Select Car Leasing Stadium were reported to the force and victims say they were touched inappropriately over their clothing.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We have received five reports of sexual assaults at the Reading FC vs Bolton Wanderers FC match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading on Saturday (16 September).

"The victims all reported being touched inappropriately over their clothing.

"We are investigating these reports and working with Reading FC and the relevant external agencies.

"Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230416585.

"Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

"We take all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously and encourage victims to report these to us via 101 or our website."

