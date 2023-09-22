A family have paid tribute to a 'much loved son, brother, grandson and cousin' following a fatal collision on the A27 earlier this month.Police were called at 12.35am on Friday (15 September) to reports that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision on the A27 westbound at Farlington. Emergency services attended but sadly the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Dion Hancock from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers and have now made the following tribute to him:

"Dion was a much loved son, brother grandson and cousin, an integral part of our family, we will miss his warmth, his humour."While we feel very lucky to have many cherished memories of the short time he was with us, we also grieve the massive loss of him and of the many more years he should have had ahead of him."Dion will forever be in our thoughts and hearts, we will always love him and never forget him."Officers investigating the circumstances of this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything which may assist their enquiries.

